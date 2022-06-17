Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, also known as the Care Cottage, has announced it recently received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $20,000 to purchase items needed for bathroom and kitchen renovation projects. On June 13, Jeffrey Combs, the forensic interviewer at The Care Cottage, accepted the award on behalf of the Care Cottage.

The Care Cottage serves child victims of abuse by providing forensic interviews, child sexual abuse medical exams, advocacy services, therapy referrals and case management services.

The Care Cottage serves the counties of Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe.

HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million

Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from

throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a

meaningful way.

“The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges. Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1,000,000.00. This year we are awarding 3.1 million dollars, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert. “In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant 3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the Trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”

Officials with the Care Cottage said they are grateful to receive the funding.

“The Care Cottage is very thankful to receive this award from the Kentucky Colonels as it will allow us to complete renovations to make our facility more comfortable for the clients we serve and the social workers and law enforcement who visit the Care Cottage when working cases. It will also allow us to make ADA compliant updates,” said Care Cottage Executive Director Pamela Carey.

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501(c) (3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

For more information, visit, kycolonels.org.