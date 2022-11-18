In close coordination with Kentucky Emergency Management, FEMA and affected counties, a decision has been made to close the remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky, but help is still available.

The following Disaster Recovery Centers will cease operations at the close of business on Nov. 22:

• Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library — 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339

• Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex - 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

• Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center — 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

• Perry County: Hazard Community College –1 Community College Dr., Hazard, KY 41701

Although Disaster Recovery Centers are closing, that does not mean FEMA is leaving. Survivors whose homes were damaged by the Eastern Kentucky flooding can still get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their claim the following ways:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362

• Log into their account at DisasterAssistance.gov

• Use the FEMA Mobile App

For official information on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at, facebook.com/fema.