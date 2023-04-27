Recently, the Kentucky Humane Society CARE-a-van offered free spay/neuter, vaccines and microchips for residents of Perry, Breathitt, Letcher and Knott counties.
From April 19-21, the Kentucky Humane Society partnered with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) to provide free services to animals in need. Dog spay/neuter clinics were held on April 19; the cat spay/neuter clinic was held on April 20; and vaccine appointments were available from April 19-21.
Officials with the Kentucky Humane Society said the KRRAS was one of the shelters hit especially hard during the July 2022 flooding. This clinic, they said, was a way to help.
“We are excited to be here on the ground where we will continue to provide free spay and neuter surgeries, vaccines and micro-chipping for dogs and cats through Friday, to support the community and its animals,” said officials with the Kentucky humane Society. “We are so grateful to be here to support these communities.”
KRRAS officials said they were appreciative of all the help.
“We are so grateful for Kentucky Humane Society and all they have done this week for the people, animals in the communities we serve and for the shelter. So many took advantage of the free spay/neuter clinic and the free vaccine/wellness clinic,” said the KRRAS. “We are so grateful for KHS. They have been by our side for many years fighting the fight with us in so many ways. They never let us down. KHS doesn’t just help our shelter they help the communities we serve also.”