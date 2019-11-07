Kentucky Power awards $300K grant

On Nov. 2, the Perry County Fiscal Court received a $300,000 economic development grant from Kentucky Power to support bringing Dajcor Aluminum and hundreds of jobs to the region. The grant is being funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Development Growth Grants (K-PEGG) program.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and county magistrates received the grant Saturday during a groundbreaking ceremony for Dajcor’s manufacturing plant in Chavies. The facility is expected to employ nearly 300 workers, and is the Canadian-based company’s first U.S. operation.
The Kentucky Power grant check, presented by Kentucky Power’s External Affairs Manager Bob Shurtleff, will assist Perry County with the purchase of the former American Woodmark facility in the Coalfields Industrial Park and help fund needed improvements before Dajcor can move into the building. Perry County’s investment, officials said, is $3.75 million, including Kentucky Power’s grant and other funds. The company said it plans to invest $19.6 million in the project.
“The KPEGG program supports our communities with projects like Dajcor as we work together to revitalize eastern Kentucky,” said Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with local, state and regional leaders on these and future projects and will continue working to bring investment and jobs to eastern Kentucky.”
The K-PEGG program is funded through the Kentucky Economic Development Surcharge. For every $1 collected monthly from non-residential customers, company stockholders match the customer contributions dollar for dollar to generate nearly $800,000 annually for investment at the local and regional levels. The program is available in all 20 counties served by Kentucky Power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.