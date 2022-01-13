A Kentucky Power employee saved a drowning woman and her dog in Perry County on Jan. 6.
According to an online statement by Kentucky Power, Kentucky Power Line Mechanic Brian Combs was headed toward the Hazard Service Center when he saw a car sinking in the Kentucky River with a woman inside. The woman, said officials, had gone off the road along Dipsy Doodle Curve and went over a steep embankment.
With his safety training in mind, Combs didn’t hesitate, said officials. “
I knew there wasn’t time to wait on emergency rescue to arrive, so I grabbed a rope from my vehicle, tied it around my waist and told the others to hold it from the bank,” said Combs.
Combs was able to get the woman, who could not swim, and her small dog, Sugar, out of the car and back to the safety of the bank unharmed. His heroic actions will not be soon forgotten, said officials.
The female Combs helped said she was thankful for his actions.
“I would have drowned had Brian not rescued me,” the woman said.