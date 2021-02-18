Kentucky Power reported that the snow and ice which fell in the overnight hours of Feb. 17 and early morning hours of Feb. 18 caused no further significant problems as the company attempts to restore power to thousands currently in the dark due to back-to-back winter storms.

According to a statement from the company released at 11 a.m., Feb. 18, the overnight snow came in drier and lighter than forecasted and did not cause further problems of any significance, which is welcome news for everyone.

As of Thursday morning, approximately 30,500 customers remain out of power but crews are working as quickly as they can to get everyone restored, the statement said.

On Feb. 17, the statement said, more than 13,000 customers were restored in the Kentucky Power service area and the company continues to work, with assistance from outside, on the problems.

“More than 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors are working on service restoration,” the statement said. “Crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee are assisting Kentucky Power and its business partners.”

To date, crews have found 258 broken poles, 196 cross arms and 13 transformers as part of the damage assessment. For example, in the Hazard area crews are working to hand-set approximately 40 poles, which is the case in others too. Some of these are in tough locations requiring bull dozers, special equipment and unfortunately are not truck accessible, the statement said. There are more than 1,000 places where repairs are needed.

Today’s focus is to produce at least broad restoration times, the statement said.

“This hopefully will give customers an opportunity to plan for outages that could continue through the weekend, especially in the counties most affected in and around the Ashland area,” the company said in the statement. “We realize that some customers have been without power since the first storm and we continue to make them a priority.”

Counties with the most outages include:

Boyd — 13,000 customers

Breathitt — 500 customers

Carter — 5,000 customers

Floyd — 375 customers

Greenup — 1,400 customers

Johnson — 1,500 customers

Lawrence — 5,800 customers

Magoffin — 1,500 customers

Martin — 800 customers

Perry — 1,200 customers

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on "View Outage Map" to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

Big Sandy RECC continues to report more than 5,300 outages in its service area, which includes Floyd and Johnson counties. The majority of those outages — more than 3,100 — are in Johnson County, with 924 customers without power in the company’s Floyd County service area.

For more information on Big Sandy RECC outages, visit, outagemap.bigsandyrecc.com/.