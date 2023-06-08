The Kentucky Reptile Zoo, a nonprofit organization established in 1990 to educate the public using live reptiles, visited the Perry County Public Library on Monday, June 5, in the library's auditorium.

The event consisted of two showtimes, welcoming audiences of all ages and showcasing five reptiles, including an alligator snapping turtle, an alligator and a python.

Cat Dale, a zookeeper at KRZ and a native of Versailles, led the event. Dale has been working as a zookeeper and conducting presentations for audiences for 11 years.

“Libraries are our most common program in the summertime. We participate in a lot of summer reading program presentations. We also go to summer camps, day camps, summer schools and we do birthday parties year-round,” said Dale.

Dale expressed her lifelong passion for animals, which started when she was very young and used to read encyclopedias to learn more about animals and their natural habitats.

“I would find little animals in my suburban neighborhood, and my dad would show me wildlife documentaries on TV, and I realized I could work with larger animals,” said Dale.

The presentation was primarily aimed at children, aiming to educate them about animals, specifically reptiles, that they may not otherwise encounter in their local wildlife. The event also provided entertaining insight into the reptiles showcased, with Dale engaging in interactive commentary and dialogue with the audience.

According to Dale, KRZ has an exhibit located in Slade, which is open every day throughout the summer until Labor Day.

“The exhibit is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and we have a Facebook and YouTube channel where people can watch videos of our venom extractions for our medical research,” said Dale.

For pricing, booking group tours, or any other information, contact KRZ via email at, reptilezoo@bellsouth.net.