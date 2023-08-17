Tony Vaughn, owner of Vaughn’s Sales and Service, is stepping up as the new chairman of the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter and has significant plans in motion to revitalize the shelter and address its current condition.

"There’s so many things that need repaired, it’s definitely going to be a long haul fix," said Vaughn, shedding light on the shelter's current challenges.

Vaughn, having previously been on the shelter board for four months, said the shelter is in a dire situation in need of resources and volunteers.

“The good thing is, a lot of the rescues are coming back, we’re trying to get all of that back on track,” said Vaughn.

One of the pressing needs, he said, is volunteer assistance.

"Volunteers are desperately needed for multiple aspects," said Vaughn, pinpointing tasks such as "walking the dogs so the employees of the shelter can clean out some of the 160 kennels.”

Vaughn is currently looking for a volunteer coordinator and also a fundraiser coordinator to help aid in generating and executing ideas that can bring new funds to the shelter.

Beyond immediate aid, Vaughn has plans for a review of the shelter's foundation.

“We’ve got to take a look at the bylaws, the last time they were updated was in 2014. A lot of things have transpired since then, and we basically need to have a fresh start,” said Vaughn.

According to Vaughn, the shelter covers four counties and was originally meant to be an overflow location but has instead become a central hub for animals in the area.

“We are probably getting in 50 animals from each county we cater to, so it's a constant influx. A constant, empty a kennel, fill a kennel,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn is also interested in diving into the finances of the shelter to gain a proper perspective on where they currently stand.

“I’ve asked for the last two years' tax returns so we can get a baseline,” he said. “There’s tons of stuff to mull through, just to try and get it to where it needs to be.”

Vaughn acknowledged some of the current partnerships that help alleviate some of the burdens.

“There’s a group called Starfish Rescue, Margie Swift is the director of that program and she is a saint,” said Vaughn. “She provides two vans for the shelter and supports a great deal of finances for the shelter.”

With all these challenges, Vaughn said, he and others are dedicated to the task at hand, which is helping these animals.

“The dog food distribution we did because of the flooding was to help the animal shelter because they didn’t have any place for their supplies. That has bloomed into four to six counties, and we’re still continuing to do that to help out those in need. But now being in this position, there's a whole new list of things that need to be done,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn emphasized again the need and urgency for volunteers.

"We really need volunteers right now. Until we know where we’re at financially, we can’t just hire more staff to start on stuff,” said Vaughn.

While the shelter is currently housing 217 animals, Vaughn said spaying and neutering is the biggest challenge as of right now in the community.

“The biggest thing we need to spread the word on is spaying and neutering these animals. That’s not a short-term fix, that’s a long-term goal. The only way we are going to get the population under control is to spay and neuter,” said Vaughn.

For anyone who is looking to reach out or volunteer for the animal shelter, you can do so by reaching out on Facebook or by contacting Vaughn directly at, (606) 629-9009.