Camping season opens March 12 at 30 Kentucky State Parks featuring approximatively 2,300 campsites across the commonwealth.

“One of the most popular recreational activities at Kentucky State Parks every year is camping,” said Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “Over the past year, our staff has been committed to making improvements at several campgrounds that we believe will improve our guests’ overall camping experience.”

Sewer and 50-amp electric upgrades have been completed at General Burnside and Lake Cumberland campgrounds. New ADA sites have also been added to the campgrounds. The campgrounds at John James Audubon State Park and Carr Creek State Park will remain closed for the 2021 season due to ongoing upgrades and repairs.

All state park campgrounds have water and electric services with dump stations or sewer hookups and bathhouses, along with picnic tables and fire rings at each improved site. Primitive sites are also available.

State Park campgrounds will remain open through mid-November and a few sites will remain open during winter months. The weekend of April 23-25 is the annual Camper Appreciation Weekend when campers can receive a promotional discount of two nights for the price of one.

Kentucky State Parks offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing. Kentucky is home to 45 state parks including 17 resort parks. State parks span over 48,000 acres and offer 300 miles of hiking trails. Park visitors have access to a number of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Due to the state’s ongoing battle with COVID-19, park guests are required to follow all public health safety guidelines including Red Zone Reduction Recommendations, face covering requirements and social distancing.

While visiting park grounds, guests should adhere to the following:

• Wear a mask or facial covering;

• Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms;

• Maintain safe social distancing at least 6 feet;

• Do not congregate in groups;

• Avoid games that require close contact; and

• Move to a different location to avoid crowds.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks or to make a reservation, visit, parks.ky.gov.

Travelers looking for the perfect Kentucky “safe-cation” can discover the Bluegrass State by downloading the Kentucky Official Visitor’s Guide.