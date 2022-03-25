On March 25, KSP announced that 71 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.
“Tomorrow is symbolic in many ways. You will start your first day as a Kentucky State Trooper. Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “Your success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.”
Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, 2021 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
“When you join the Kentucky State Police, you not only represent yourself, but you also represent your family and community,” said KSP Academy Commander Capt. Shawn Darby. “We also represent those troopers who have come before us. I know each of you are proud and humbled to represent the Kentucky State Police and Cadet Class 101.”
Several members of the graduating class received special recognition during the ceremony.
Trooper Trevor Vandermolen received the ‘Ernie Bivens Award’. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.
Additionally, the honor of Valedictorian was awarded to Trooper Trevor Vandermolen and the Salutatorian was awarded to Trooper Luke Edwards.
Cadet Class 101 graduates and their assigned posts are:
POST 1, MAYFIELD
Matthew Fleming, Benton
Brayden Thomas, Cadiz
Post 2, MADISONVILLE
Nathan Pedigo, Portland, Tenn.
Post 3, BOWLING GREEN
Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville
Devon Banaszak, London
Walker Hogan, Leitchfield
Daniel DeLeon, Lufkin, Texas.
Tavian Thompson, Russell Springs
Post 4, ELIZABETHTOWN
James Payne, Glasgow
Travis Dalton, Brandenburg
Post 5, CAMPBELLSBURG
Joshua Rexroat, Bedford
Amanda Begel, Prospect
Colin Bryant, Mt. Washington
Alan Spencer, Mount Washington
Post 6, DRY RIDGE
Caleb Dicken, Ramsey, Ind.
Garryn Wood, Frankfort
Luke Edwards, Frankfort
Manuel Ruvalcaba, San Martin de Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico.
Post 7, RICHMOND
Jason Montgomery, Tyner
Joshua Buckner, Berea
Jacob Coffey, McKee
Robert Baker, Manchester
Tiana Simpson, Corbin
Benjamin Holt, London
Jon Best, Winchester
Bobby Estes, Beattyville
Post 8, MOREHEAD
Matthew Smith, East Point
Post 9, PIKEVILLE
Joseph Slone, Pikeville
Nicholas Taylor, Pikeville
Terry Mounts, Pikeville
Megan Thomas, Emmalena
Brennan Eckart, Cecilia
Zachary Burgess, Pikeville
Logan Hillerman, Pikeville
Timothy Smith, Canada
Dylan Chapman, Red Fox
Hunter Kidd, Grethel
Michael McKinney, Harold
Post 10, HARLAN
Jason Blanton, Pineville
Cameron Cornett, Evarts
Chelsea Brock, Corbin
Matthew Abner, Pineville
Colby Cochran, Harlan
Joshua Jones, Corbin
Keston Price, Harlan
Post 11, LONDON
William Harrison, Somerset
Post 12, FRANKFORT
Matthew Carter, McKee
Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg
Robert Stepp, Versailles
William Watts, Versailles
Adam Champlain, Georgetown
Chad Hagan, Louisville
Austin Watts, Lawrenceburg
Post 13, HAZARD
Dustin Ballard, Hyden
Arlie Stidham Jr., Hazard
Ryan Couch, Bonnyman
Zachary Neice, Hindman
Post 14, ASHLAND
Dylan Alexander, Grayson
William Galloway, Hindman
Post 15, COLUMBIA
Stephen England, Campbellsville
Trevor Sharp, Liberty
Jacob Wilson, Dunnville
Maverick Gadberry, Liberty
David Sagrecy, Springfield
Kendon Young, Campbellsville
Hunter McQueary, Windsor
Daniel Smith, Mt. Vernon
Lucas Justice, Russell Springs
Post 16, HENDERSON
Lucas Atherton, Beaver Dam
James Hendricks, Henderson
Jared Lundy, Marion
Twenty-five cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.
Cadet Class 101 graduates who earned an associate’s degree are:
Matthew Abner, Pineville
Dylan Alexander, Grayson
Lucas Atherton, Beaver Dam
Robert Baker, Manchester
Dustin Ballard, Hyden
Devon Banaszak, London
Chelsea Brock, Corbin
Colin Bryant, Mt. Washington
Joshua Buckner, Berea
Colby Cochran, Harlan
Jacob Coffey, McKee
Cameron Cornett, Evarts
William Galloway, Hindman
Chad Hagan, Louisville
Joshua Jones, Corbin
Michael McKinney, Harold
Jason Montgomery, Tyner
James Payne, Glasgow
Nathan Pedigo, Portland, Tenn.
Daniel Smith, Mt. Vernon
Timothy Smith, Canada
Brayden Thomas, Cadiz
Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg
Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville
William Watts, Versailles