The Kentucky State Police recently held its annual civilian awards ceremony. The award winners were: Adam Columbia, Mike Hoskins,, Alexus Larson, Donald Williamson, Post 13 Telecommunicator III Karen Boggs, Michael Webb, Jo Anne Hobgood, Ricky Simpson, Whitney Jett, Andrew French, Melody Brown, and Jessica Newcom. Not Pictured: Billianne Withers, Joan Allen, and Tina Adams.