The Kentucky State Police (KSP) recently held its annual civilian awards ceremony to honor agency employees for their dedication to creating safer communities and exemplary public service.
Awards presented include the 2022 Civilian of the Year, Career Achievement, Police Communications Support, Supervisor of the Year and others. Post 13 Hazard Telecommunicator III Karen Boggs received the Police Communications Support Award
“Each and every one of you plays an important role in keeping the state police running,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Because of you, our communities are safer, and Kentucky continues to be a national leader in public safety.”
Civilian employees serve in a variety of roles at KSP from dispatch, maintenance, drivers testing, information technology, public relations and records support. All of these roles allow KSP troopers and officers to effectively do their jobs to protect Kentuckians and stay safe while on the job. KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. spoke directly to the award winners about their important role within the agency.
“While you may not wear uniforms, you are just as essential and hard-working as those who do,” said Commissioner Burnett. “You are critical to our agency’s success and it’s important that we come together to recognize the great work each of you do.”
During the ceremony, Commissioner Burnett presented the 2022 ‘Civilian of the Year’ Award and ‘Supervisor of the Year’ Award to Franklin County resident Adam Columbia. Columbia, a 17-year veteran of the agency, who serves the commonwealth as the KSP Information Systems Manager with the Information Technology Branch in Frankfort.
“I am very honored to win this award and to be recognized among so many great civilian employees within the Kentucky State Police,” said Columbia. “I want to thank my co-workers within the Information Technology Branch, Commissioner Burnett, the command staff, and all the other civilians and sworn personnel who make it an absolute pleasure to come to work every day.”