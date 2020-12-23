Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call from McDowell ARH just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 stating an inmate had escaped custody while inside of their facility, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police
Robert Lyttle was in the custody of a Kentucky River Regional Detention Center correctional officer while receiving medical treatment at McDowell ARH. Lyttle was able to remove his handcuffs and change his clothes before exiting the building, the statement said.
Robert Lyttle, 35, is from Hazard. He has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a tan ball cap. Lyttle was being lodged on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and theft.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous.
