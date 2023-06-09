On June 5, KET visited the Perry County Public Library as part of their initiative to reach out to communities and promote awareness about various programs in conjunction with summer reading programs across the state.

Catherine Mueller-White, communication coordinator for KET, said Hazard was one of four stops during this inaugural run of their new initiative.

"We're visiting from Lexington today as part of a series of events called ‘KET In Your Neighborhood,’” Mueller-White said. “It's a pilot series, and we're visiting four libraries throughout June. We have already been to Paducah and Covington, today we are here in Hazard, and at the end of the month, we're going to the public library in Berea.”

Mueller-White emphasized KET’s purpose is to promote the programs they offer and distribute free supplies containing materials for children and adults.

"We have materials here from our adult education program called ‘Fast Forward,’ as well as materials and fun items from our education family fun club,” Mueller-White said. “We also have Daniel The Tiger with us, who is visiting and taking photographs with the children. All of these programs are in conjunction with the library's summer reading programs. We are excited to raise awareness about these initiatives."

Mueller-White said the response from the communities visited thus far has been positive. She emphasized KET's goal is to support the entire state of Kentucky, not just Central Kentucky.

"We've had a great turnout in all the communities we've visited. KET wants to ensure that it connects with community members beyond Lexington and Louisville,” Mueller-White said. “We want to cover the entire state, and partnering with public libraries, whom we enjoy working with, is a fantastic way to do that.”

For more information about these programs or to find links to upcoming events, visit, KET.org.