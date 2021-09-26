Derrick Bowling has been appointed as a new agency manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance at the Perry County Farm Bureau located in the Hazard Village Shopping Center office. Bowling’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, vice president of Agency Support and Marketing for KFB Insurance. Prior to accepting this role, Bowling served as an agent in the same office.
In his new position, Bowling will call on the residents of Perry County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will also manage the daily operations of the staff at the Hazard Village office located at 181 Village Lane, Suite 1, Hazard, KY 41701.
Bowling joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth's 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Perry County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing and leadership development activities.
To learn more about the Hazard Village office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/perry/hazard-village/. Bowling can be reached by phone at, (606) 436-0055.