Recently, a group met virtually and called for a comprehensive federal investigation into the role of coal mining in the deadly 2022 flood in Eastern Kentucky.

On Feb. 13, members of Kentuckians For The Commonwealth (KFTC) held a virtual meeting to discuss the connection between the July 2022 flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the history of mining. During the meeting, participants spoke about how the KFTC has released a letter from the group to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deborah Haaland calling for a federal investigation into the failures of the 1977 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act to protect human life and safety from deadly flooding.

The group also released documentation they say shows the proximity of 35 drowning deaths from the July 2022 floods to large-scale surface coal mining.

“We’re here first and foremost to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis that’s both immediate and ongoing that is a result of the floods that hit Eastern Kentucky in July 2022,” said Robert Gipe, an Appalachian author and member of KFTC. “We lost 40 lives as a result of that flood and thousands of homes and vehicles were destroyed and we have thousands of people who are still without safe and secure homes “

The purpose of the meeting, Gipe said, was to publicly release a letter to the federal government, including the U.S. Department of Interior, the Office of Surface Mine Reclamation Enforcement, and the Environmental Justice Division within the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We’re asking them to investigate, identify and remedy the cause of relationship between cumulative surface coal mining past and present, and the severe damage to life and property experienced in the Eastern Kentucky flooding of July 2022,” said Gipe.

KFTC members said the passage of the Surface Mining Reclamation and Control Act of 1977 by Congress came on the heels of a devastating flood in Central Appalachia, and that landmark legislation established the U.S. Office of Surface Mining to oversee and enforce rules designed to protect human life and the environment from the cumulative and site-specific impacts of coal mining. Forty-five years later, in July 2022, communities across Eastern Kentucky experienced the worst non-tropical flooding event recorded in the United States since 1977, with more than 40 lives lost and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed and families displaced.

Due to the severity of the flooding devastation, KFTC members said, a federal investigation is urgently needed to determine the role that surface coal mining played in this deadly disaster and understand how failures in the federal law itself or in the implementation of it by state regulators contributed to the grievous loss of life.

“We feel there is a link between flooding and the state of surface mining in our state. We feel like there has been some breakdowns in the regulatory process,” said Gipe. Following the flood and reviewing documentation from the damage, he said, led the KFTC and others to feel that now is a great time to revisit the law and seek for change and resources where they are needed. The KFTC, said Gipe, wants the government to become more involved and wants to find a solution to protect lives and property of residents in coal mining areas.

Rev. Steve Peake, of the Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, is a resident of Fleming-Neon in Letcher County. Peake’s house and property were damaged during the July 2022 flood, and so was his church, but not as badly. Peake spoke during the KFTC meeting and said he has seen a lot of mining effects throughout the years.

“The strip mining that has been going on – I’m 71 years old, the strip mining has been going on 50 years,” he said. “I remember back in 1970 I graduated high school and we’d had some floods, but we never had anything like the flood that came through July 28 (2022). Water came off the mountains where strip mining had took place on the mountain to hold the water back so it all came down.

The continued mining, he said, seems to be a very connected to the damage dealt from recent flooding.

“This strip mining, I think, laid at the forefront of this because the strip mine disturbed the soil and didn’t leave anything up on the mountain to hold the water back,” Peake said.

Beverly May, who has an extensive nursing background, said she worked on a database documenting the flood fatalities. May said while mapping the areas where deaths occurred it was shown that many of the deaths were relatively close to mined areas.

“You will see this pattern repeated where you can make a very clear link between the deaths — the location of the deaths — and the mine site that was upstream from those drownings,” said May.

In looking at the map, she said, the results made her question whether the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act was faithfully implemented to carry out its purpose in protecting human life. May also said the database results made her begin to think about what is needing to be done to protect people in the next major flood event.

Davie Ransdell, a former coal reclamation technician and a retired supervisor for the Kentucky Division of Mine Permits, said after reviewing the documentation gathered following the flooding, the KFTC is asking for help in the number of available inspectors during devastating events such as the July 2022 flood.

“Over the course of just a few months the Hazard office received — I think it was from the end of July, August, September, October; I think October was when I stopped tracking—- but they had already gotten over 125 citizens’ complaints,” said Ransdell. This, she said, shows that Eastern Kentucky needs more resources when events like the flood hit.