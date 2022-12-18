Employees at high-speed internet provider Kinetic donated $7,500 they raised to help flood-ravaged Eastern Kentuckians rebuild their lives.
“We at Kinetic all feel a responsibility to help our brothers and sisters overwhelmed by this disaster,” he said. “We knew immediately, in late July, we were going to help.”
Kinetic employees raised the money at the company’s 16th annual Golf-for-a-Cause Employee Scramble tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington in August. More than 140 employees, retired employees, family members and guests participated.
“One of the many great things about Kinetic is that everybody steps in and helps out,” Owens added. “With this gift, we’re letting our fellow Kentuckians know they’re not alone. That’s where Kinetic — and, frankly, Kentucky — are really strong.”
Longtime Golf-for-a-Cause organizer, Kinetic field operations Director Tim Williamson, said it was “because of the generous participation and dedication of our employees, retirees and business partners that we have made this tournament such an important community fundraiser over so many years.” The tournament has raised more than $50,000 for charities since it was started in 2008.
The ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund is run by Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities.
To learn more about the fund and to donate to the flood relief, visit, arh.org/floods.