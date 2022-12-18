Kinetic’s $7,500 Supports Flood Relief

Internet provider Kinetic recently donated to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. From left are, Appalachian Regional Healthcare President and CEO Hollie Phillips, Kinetic Enterprise major account executive Robb Owens, Kinetic engineer Mark Collier, Kinetic area sales Director Jamie Mullins, Kinetic Kentucky government affairs Vice President Stephanie Bell, Kinetic business operations Senior Director Jason Dudley, Kinetic regional marketing and operations consultant Paige Stacy and ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities Executive Director Angela Bailey.