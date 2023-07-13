On Saturday, July 8, the Kiwanis Club of Hazard marked its 85th year with a commemorative dinner at Big Blue Smokehouse. The event celebrated not only the long history of the civic-focused club but also the half-century membership of Fred Skaggs.

The free dinner provided attendees a chance to reflect on the club's impactful history, sharing stories and memories from both past and current long-standing members.

"Kiwanis is a terrific organization for Perry County and Hazard. But I especially love what they do for the children," said Mayor "Happy" Mobelini, who attended the event.

The evening's banquet was catered by Big Blue Smokehouse and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

"The Hazard Kiwanis Club was chartered on Friday, May 13, 1938, at the Grand Hotel in Hazard," said Scott May, club president. "Sponsored by the Kiwanis of Jackson, Kentucky, which recently celebrated its centennial, our club has consistently strived to improve the lives of our citizens over the past 85 years."

Members reminisced about the days of the Soap Box Derby, a popular event the club ran from 1999 to 2019 before it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night was also an occasion to recognize one of their own. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander spoke about the evening's honoree, Fred Skaggs, a dedicated member of the Kiwanis organization since 1973. Skaggs, a Hazard native who served in the Army Reserves and attained the rank of lieutenant, was lauded for his steadfast commitment and friendly demeanor.

"Fred was always proactive in his devotion to the club,” Alexander said. “He was constantly present at events and greeted everyone with a smile, showing concern for the general welfare of all citizens.”

Skaggs was awarded a special plaque in honor of his service, accepting the recognition with humility.

"I’m not sure I deserve this, there are many involved who make Kiwanis special," said Skaggs.

Reflecting on the club's work, May said, "There is no way to communicate all the projects that this organization has been involved in over the years and the good that has been done. I'm sure a large majority of the citizens of Hazard, Perry County and surrounding counties have benefited from one of our numerous fundraising and community service projects. Personally, I'm extremely proud to be a part of this organization for the past 31 years."

The Kiwanis Club's 85th-anniversary dinner not only celebrated the club's rich history but also showcased its continuing dedication to improving lives, honoring dedicated members, and creating a positive impact in the community.