A Knott County man was sentenced to serve more than 24 years in prison in connection with a federal carjacking case.

Christopher Adam Cole, 34, was sentenced on Feb. 25 to 294 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Robert E. Wier for charges related to two armed carjackings.

According to his plea agreement, Cole admitted to using a firearm to steal a vehicle from a victim on Aug. 28, 2020.

According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, Cole also admitted that, just a few days later, on Sept. 4, 2020, he stole a vehicle from another victim. During the sentencing hearing, the court found that, on Sept. 4, 2020, the victim had jumped on the hood of the vehicle in an attempt to keep Cole from stealing the vehicle and only let go when Cole pointed a gun at him. The victim suffered a broken leg and collarbone in connection with the incident, according to the statement.

Under federal law, Cole must serve 85 percent of his 294-month prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release. Additionally, Cole was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $10,120 to the victim of the Sept. 4, 2020 carjacking.

During the Sept. 4, 2020 carjacking, the statement said, Cole was assisted by Angela “Granny” Vanover, 44, of Perry County. Vanover pled guilty to aiding and abetting the carjacking by driving the vehicle while it was being stolen from the victim. Vanover was also sentenced on Feb. 25, to serve 126 months, or 10 and a half years, in federal prison. Vanover was also ordered to pay restitution the victim.

Brandi Hurt, 28, of Perry County, who pled guilty to assisting Cole during the Aug. 28, 2020 carjacking, was previously sentenced to 67 months, or five and a half years, in federal prison.

Shier; R. Shawn Morrow, special agent in charge of the ATF Louisville Field Division; Perry County Sheriff Joseph Engle; and Knott County Sheriff Dale Richardson jointly announced the sentences.

The investigation was completed by the ATF, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Knott County Sheriff’s Office with assistance by the Kentucky State Police, the statement said. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew H. Trimble.