On Saturday, August 10, community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of a new recovery center, the Rebound Center, in Perry County. The event provided guests with food, games, speakers, music and a chance to win prizes.
“Kentucky River Community Care, Inc. has been at the forefront of the war on addiction in the Kentucky River region for nearly 50 years,” said Timothy Deaton II, an events coordinator at KRCC. The Rebound Center, he said, is a recovery community center that will offer a safe environment for adults in recovery to gather, find support, have fun and learn skills needed to improve their recovery.
KRCC representatives said that support groups, short educational programs and fun activities are available in the center. The center will also have on-site peer support staff to assist with making referrals to counseling, rehabilitation centers, supportive housing and other KRCC agency programs.
“While adults are the main focus of the center, families are also welcome and there are certain programs offered at the Rebound Center geared specifically towards them,” KRCC officials said.
The Rebound Center staff is planning on hosting several recovery events throughout the year that the community is welcome to attend, said KRCC members. Center staff said they are also working on providing educational forums on recovery-related topics.
The Rebound Center is run by an advisory council and seeks to partner with community members and organizations, and volunteers are welcome (orientation and training will be provided first).
The Rebound Center is located at 306 Morton Boulevard in Hazard. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
If you need to reach someone at the Rebound Center, you can call, (606) 436-5761, or, 1-800-262-7491.
