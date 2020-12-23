During the Dec. 15 meeting of the Kentucky River District Health Department, local healthcare officials discussed the latest COVID-19 case numbers, updates for the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and more.

The KRDHD, said Elizabeth “Libby” Turner, has been working non-stop to try to educate the community about the virus, as well as slow the spread through various measures.

“Our epidemiologists, our intake team and our contact tracing team have been working seven days a week, sometimes 14-16 hours a day. They’re just at it all the time, just constantly putting these cases in and trying to contact trace. I just can’t say enough how hard they work, they’re real dedicated,” said Turner.

KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard said the KRDHD is working on scheduling vaccine shipments for local health departments, and is hopeful that the community can try to follow guidelines for the holidays so they can better manage case numbers and not overwhelm the healthcare system.

“I’ve submitted numbers from the health department. We’re going to be tasked with vaccinating the first responders, police, fire, EMS and some non-hospital based healthcare workers. So we could potentially have shipments of the vaccine in out health departments next week and we will know later,” said Lockard. Once approved, Lockard said, the KRDHD will be getting shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

“I anticipate us actually possibly standing up our first vaccination clinics in our health departments between Christmas and New Year’s, if not, then the first week of January if everything goes according to schedule,” said Lockard. After the long term care facilities, healthcare workers and first responders all receive vaccinations, Lockard said the next group to be focused on will be school personnel.

The need for the vaccine, he said, is real.Lockard said.

“We have a huge number of cases and we continue to get a large number in every day. There’s wide spread community transmission right now,” he said. This increase, said Lockard, is taking a toll on many of the healthcare workers.

“Our future is in our hands. If we can mask, avoid mass gatherings and push the pause button a little while here for Christmas, we can do okay. If we have a lot of mass gatherings and we see that number of cases rise after Christmas, we’re truly going to overwhelm our healthcare system here after the first of the year,” said Lockard. “Let’s spread joy and love, not COVID.”

As of presstime Dec. 21, the KRDHD has had a total of 4,079 positive COVID-19 cases. In Perry County, there have been a total of 1,309 cases with 529 active cases, 764 recoveries and 16 deaths.