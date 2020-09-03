Throughout August, the Kentucky River District Health Department held “Cribs for Kids” events for every county in their service area. The event for Perry County residents was held on Monday, Aug. 31, at the Perry County Health Department. The event was held for pregnant women and women who had a child six months or less in age. During the event, participants learned about safe sleep education and received materials to aid in their learning.

“One of our funding streams is called Maternal Child Health. With the pandemic, there was an increase in sudden infant unintended death (SUIDS or SIDS),” said KRDHD Health Education Coordinator Susan Kincaid.

The state, she said, reported an increase in infant deaths across Kentucky, many of which were relating to unsafe sleeping conditions. These deaths, she explained, does not mean the parents were bad parents, it was just an increase in sudden, accidental deaths.

Because of this increase, said Kincaid, the state allowed health department to utilize certain funds for the Cribs for Kids program, and provide education to their communities.

With the available funding, Kincaid said, the KRDHD had enough cribs to hold an event in every county of their service area. At each event, she said, portable pack'n'play cribettes were given out and they discussed alternative ways to sleep safely if cribs were unavailable. They also informed parents there was not supposed to be any toys, pillows or blankets inside cribs while infants are sleeping. Participants, said Kincaid, were also required to watch an educational video from the health promotion team.

The Perry County Cribs for Kids event, she said, was very successful. During it, the KRDHD was able to give out 16 cribs in Perry County, said Kincaid. Officials with the health department also provided safe sleep education, and gave out sleep sacks, pacifiers and safe sleep educational materials during the event, she said.

In addition to the people who attended the event, Kincaid said the health department actually had 15 more people on a waiting list in Perry County.

“I'm thankful for the opportunity to be able to help,” said Kincaid. “It was very rewarding. It was a success everywhere. If we can save one life, we did our job.”