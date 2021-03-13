With this month marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department said much has changed during this time, and said they are hopeful of what can come.

“It's been a wild year for sure. It's hard to fathom what all happened,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

On March 6 last year, said Lockard, the first case of COVID-19 in Kentucky was confirmed, followed by local mandates and restrictions being pushed in mid-March and the first case being confirmed in Perry County on March 31.

“Here we are now, we've had — the most recent data we have — we had over 8,000 cases here in our district. Just really so much has happened here in this past time. We've had over 8,000 cases with 124 deceased individuals,” Lockard said. “Our focus and efforts in public health has really gone from contact tracing and non-pharmaceutical interventions to the pharmaceutical intervention of the vaccine being our best prevention to slow down the spread of this virus.

“We've seen going from a response mode of the importance of contact tracing and doing a lot of education with individuals to try to help them understand the severity of the disease and how to prevent its spread, and here we are a year later seeing a vaccine that has been developed. Many individuals did not think there was a way we would get a vaccine to market this quickly, and thankfully we have now seen three vaccines given approval for use here in the United States,” he said.

Recently, said Lockard, the KRDHD has been seeing improved data which bodes well for the future. “We're seeing fewer cases being reported to us. All the hard work everybody is doing we feel like is paying off. We just need to not give up yet; we've got a working strategy so continue doing those things that are working for us,” said Lockard. “It's a time of cautious optimism.”

Although the data has been improving and vaccinations are continually being distributed, Lockard said he wants to remind people the pandemic is not over yet and we all still need to practice safety guidelines and recommendations.

“We're not done with the pandemic yet,” said Lockard. “We're not at the end of the game. We're in the third quarter, we've got a strategy that's winning, so now is not the time to become lax on our efforts of masking and social distancing and avoiding huge mass gatherings and so on. We still have to do those things until we get to the level of herd immunity and vaccination uptake in our community.”

As of March 8, the KRDHD reported that Perry County has had a total of 2,394 cases, 40 COVID-19 related deaths, no new cases as of press time and a current incidence rate of 8.3.