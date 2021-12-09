As local healthcare officials continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates, officials have expressed concern over the recent increase in COVID numbers as the holiday season is in full swing.

Scott Lockard, public health director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, said that the KRDHD has observed that Perry County’s case numbers were going down really well in the summer months. However, due to holiday gatherings and the movement to indoor activities because of cold weather, case numbers are beginning to increase again.

“We had been very pleased in that the epi-curve and everything here, we’ve been on a downward trend with delta, but this past week that downward trend kind of leveled off. We started back up again which is a concern,” said Lockard. “Our highest number of cases that we’ve had in Perry County in one week was back in the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, and we had 529 cases that week. We have been going down, and the lowest number of cases was Oct. 25-31 and we dropped down to 41 cases but then it leveled out there.”

Last week, said Lockard, Perry County had 95.

“That is a concern there that we’re starting to go back up. That jump in cases was completely expected after Thanksgiving,” he said, explaining that when everybody got together to celebrate the holiday, healthcare providers expected more cases to come from it. “We fully anticipated that we would see a jump in cases,” said Lockard. “The concern also where we have plateaued at around 41 cases and then starting to go back up again, back during the summer we were having weeks with 18 cases, 11, nine, so we were really in the low double digits throughout the entire summer so we plateaued at a much higher rate than what we did. We have concerns that we are going back indoors. This cold weather is changing events so we’re moving events indoors so we’re likely to see cases, the transmission rate go back up again.”

With the cold weather and holidays, he said, people should practice safety precautions and make smart decisions. If community members have not been vaccinated, Lockard said they should schedule an appointment to do so. Additionally, he said, people should avoid going to gatherings and in public when they are sick. Everyone should continue to wash their hands, sanitize and wear masks.

“That’s the best give we can give to our loved ones, is not to bring in an unwanted illness,” said Lockard. “We want people to enjoy seeing each other but be smart.”

Another concern healthcare officials are facing, said Lockard, is the omicron variant.

“We have no documented cases of omicron in Kentucky, so that is subject to change any day. That is a concern,” he said.

Perry County, Lockard said, does have good vaccination rates, and he hopes to see them continue to increase. “Vaccination rates in Perry County are some of the highest in the state of Kentucky so I applaud all of our community members who have gotten vaccinated,” said Lockard. “According to the current data, 66 percent of our population have received at least one of the vaccine,”

The KRDHD, he said, has great partnerships with medical healthcare facilities throughout the county, and will continue to encourage people to get the vaccine.

As of Dec. 6, the KRDHD reports that Perry County has a total of 6,482 COVID-19 cases, has had 123 COVID-19 related deaths and has an incidence rate of 28.8.