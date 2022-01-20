Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department have reported seeing a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Perry County. The increase, said KRDHD officials, is expected to continue, however, people are encouraged to get vaccinated and practice recommended guidelines.

“COVID cases are definitely increasing for us here in Perry County. The case count for last week was 457 cases in Perry County; that is the third highest weekly total in the pandemic since it started in 2020,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “We fully anticipate this week to be more cases.”

One of the reasons the COVID case amount is so high, said Lockard, is because of the spread of the omicron variant.

“Omicron is really hitting us full force right now. If we follow the track that the rest of the state — it’s typically double the highest number of cases that other communities have seen with delta — if that holds true for us we could get a high of a thousand cases in a week just in Perry County which is very concerning obviously,” said Lockard. “We’re hoping that with the high vaccination rate that we have in Perry County we won’t see that high number, so this is really going to be a good situation for us to see how effective vaccination really is in preventing the spread because Perry County has got the fifth highest vaccination rate in the state.”

Omicron, said Lockard, is highly transmissible and spreading rapidly throughout the area.

“One of the good things about omicron is that the symptoms do not seem as severe for the majority of people. One of the bad things about omicron is that it is so much easier transmitted, transmitted more easily from person to person,” said Lockard.

With the delta variant, he said, every individual who was infected might affect four or five other people but with omicron every person who is infected can potentially affect 14-16 other people. “It’s just spreading so rapidly in our community,” Lockard said.

In addition to the spread of COVID, Lockard said there are also a lot of other illnesses going around the state.

“We have a lot of other illnesses in the community as well. Strep is very wide spread. Of course a lot of people have allergies and different things, colds. Influenza, we’re seeing not nearly as many cases as we historically have seen but more cases than we saw last year,” Lockard said. Last year, he said, more

precautions were taken against COVID so it also prevented other illnesses. “We’re not taking near the precautions we were last year. If you’ve been out lately you can tell there’s not nearly as many people wearing masks.”

The increase of COVID cases, said Lockard, is impacting the local healthcare system and local healthcare providers.

“One of the things we’re seeing right now because of the sheer number of cases is the health department is shifting the way we handle cases. We are no longer able to call everybody who tests positive for COVID or has come into contact (with it),” said Lockard.

Individuals, he said, are now encouraged to wear N95 or high grade surgical masks which are more effective than cloth masks by themselves. People can also use double masking as a precaution and make sure to use fitted masks. People should also continue to practice other recommendations provided by healthcare officials and follow recommended guidance. Additionally, he said, people should consider getting vaccinated and taking the booster shot.

According to the KRDHD, as of Jan. 14, Perry County had a total of 7,325 COVID-19 cases, 135 COVID-19 related deaths and a 116.5 incidence rate.