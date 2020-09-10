As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department have continued to monitor and announce confirmed positive cases, as well as recoveries.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, KRDHD officials announced three confirmed positive cases, three probable cases and eight recoveries within the district. The newest cases included a 22-year-old male and a 65-year-old male from Perry County.
This brings Perry County to a total of 298 cases with 12 probable, 34 active, 256 recovered, and eight deceased. The KRDHD's total is 592 with 493 recovered, 87 active, 63 probable and 12 deceased.
Healthcare officials encourage people to please remember to be healthy at home, healthy at work and practice social distancing and other safety guidelines.
