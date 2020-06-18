Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department have confirmed several new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend within Perry County and the KRDHD service area. Many of these cases, said KRDHD officials, were church-related.

“Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation has been really ramping up their testing so we're excited about that,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard.“They tested several patients from both Letcher and Perry County over the weekend,” he said. Mountain Comp., said Lockard, is using a different test than Primary Care and ARH, but this test is also FDA-approved and is highly reliable.

“What we've been reporting so far have been the PCR tests that test for the RNA and the presence of genetic material. It's really an excellent test, high specificity and high sensitivity, so PCR is what we've been looking at,” said Lockard. “Mountain Comp started using rapid tests, which the big pro in that is you get your results back in 20-30 minutes, so you know much quicker and that is a great thing.”

Lockard said other tests being used have taken multiple days to get the results back.

“It tests for an antigen, so it checks for the presence of COVID-19 proteins,” said Lockard.

Lockard said that over the weekend, an additional 13 cases were confirmed in Perry County. Seven of these individuals were male and six were female. The ages, he said, ranged from the youngest case being a 28-year-old female to a 77-year-old female. Additionally, Lockard said, eight new cases were confirmed in Letcher County. Six of these new cases in Letcher County were female and two were male. The youngest cases were two pediatric individuals and the oldest was a 69-year-old female. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the KRDHD service area to 62, with 36 of the cases being in Perry County.

Multiple cases from the newly-confirmed individuals were linked to the Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church in Perry County, said KRDHD officials. If anyone attended this church recently, they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms, said KRDHD officials. Symptoms include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact your local healthcare provider and ask about testing options in your area.

Lockard said representatives from the Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church have been cooperative and have suspended services until the 14-day quarantine period is up.

“They have been very cooperative with us,” said Lockard. “Churches are especially concerning for us, because of the contact that goes on in a church, congregational singing. We're trying to prevent the spread of this virus, to contain the droplets of coughing, sneezing, talking, singing. When you're singing hymns and projecting, you need to be farther away than 6 feet, so churches are just areas that are sensitive to the spread of COVID-19. There's a higher likelihood of the spread due to the activities.”

Lockard said the KRDHD fully supports faith and church service, it just needs to be done safely like any mass gathering.

This increase in numbers, especially in connection to a church, said Lockard, demonstrates that the pandemic is far from over, and that people need to remember to follow guideline to be healthy and safe.

“In evidence of the spike over the weekend, COVID-19 is not over,” said Lockard. “Please remember to wear your mask, practice social distancing and practice good hand hygiene,” he said. “We're still very much in the first wave of this pandemic. A lot of people are acting like we're already through it, we're opening back up, everything is going to be like it was before, and it's not. We still need to take precautions. We need to wash our hands, wear a mask when we're out in public, social distance and use good common sense.”

The KRDHD, said Lockard, is currently expanding contact tracing to better collect information, so officials with the health department will be reaching out to people to find out who you have been in contact with to keep people safe, help educate the community and help people find resources.