As of presstime May 6, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department have reported 29 positive COVID-19 cases in the counties they serve. Of those cases, said KRDHD representatives, one was probable, and 21 of the 29 have already recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The first confirmed case in the Kentucky River District was on March 31, and was a 79-year-old male from Perry County. This individual, according to KRDHD officials, was hospitalized, and is now in a rehabilitation facility and is still considered active.

The district has had three possible community exposures since the pandemic has started. These include a 39-year-old female from Knott County who is an employee at the Hindman Appalachian Wireless Store, a 41-year-old male from Knott County who is an employee of the Hazard Walmart and the latest confirmed positive case, which was announced on April 30, a 55-year-old female resident of Perry County who is an employee of the United States Postal Service in Cornettsville.

This individual, said KRDHD, is hospitalized. If you visited this specific post office between April 8 and April 24, you may have been exposed. Please monitor your symptoms and should you develop a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath call your primary care provider.

Other previously confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Kentucky River district include: a 43-year-old female from Perry County, a 37-year-old female from Perry County, a 29-year-old female from Perry County, a 34-year-old female from Perry County, a 58-year-old male from Perry County, a 72-year-old female from Perry County, a 67-year-old female from Perry County, a 53-year-old female from Perry County, a 49-year-old female from Perry County, a 19-year-old female from Perry County, a 59-year-old male from Perry County, a 56-year-old male from Perry County, a 39-year-old male from Perry County, a 76-year-old male from Perry County; a 46-year-old female from Knott County and a 76-year-old female from Knott County; a 76-year-old female from Leslie County, a 48-year-old female from Leslie County, a 72-year-old female from Leslie County, and a 55-year-old female from Leslie County; a 45-year-old female from Owsley County and a 24-year-old male from Owsley County; and a 50-year-old male from Letcher County, a 57-year-old male from Letcher County and a probable case in a 51-year-old female from Letcher County. Of those cases, all four Knott County individuals, two of the Leslie County individuals, all three of the Letcher County individuals, both of the Owsley County individuals and 10 of the Perry County individuals have recovered.

“A probable case means the person has tested positive for the coronavirus IgM Antibody but has not had RNA confirmation,” said Regional Epidemiologist Amanda Taylor. “A confirmed case means the person has had a positive coronavirus RNA test.”

Additional details about any of the cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws. KRDHD officials, along with their Epidemiology team, have been working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the positive cases. Even though testing is being done in the area, Lee and Wolfe Counties continue to have no confirmed cases.

“We are proud of our communities. It is important that we continue to practice the behaviors that have worked to flatten the curve. Now is not the time to be complacent,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “The number of positive cases in our seven counties almost doubled in one week. We will continue to see our number of cases rise, so please be healthy at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to be out,” said Lockard.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. A state hotline (1.800.722.5725) is available to help Kentuckians who have further questions. For more information about COVID-19, visit, kyCOVID19.ky.gov.