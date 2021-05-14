On Monday, May 10, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department issued a “Boot” substance warning for their service areas.
Recently, individuals have been presenting in Emergency Departments with a mixture of meth, heroin and/or fentanyl, MDMA and a potent benzodiazepine, said KRDHD officials. The patients, said the KRDHD, are acting somewhat like patients do when using Flakka, and some of the patients are being misdiagnosed with mental health issues.
Narcan is not effective for the benzodiazepine, said the KRDHD.
The KRDHD said they urge people to call 911 immediately if an overdose is suspected. Kentucky's Good Samaritan Law will protect you from any legal trouble.