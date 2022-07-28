Recently, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has been facing familiar challenges related to the overcrowding of animals, leaving shelter employees and volunteers feeling overwhelmed and asking for community support.

In an online statement issued on July 14, shelter officials informed the community that the KRRAS is seeing an increase in intake numbers which has caused overcrowding at the shelter and forced the KRRAS to schedule a euthanize date for certain animals to make space for more incoming animals.

“Do we sound upset and bitter? That’s because we are,” KRRAS officials said in the statement. “Try holding a dog that has grown to trust and love you in your arms while it licks your tears and wags its tail as it crosses rainbow bridge.”

Shelter staff said they want the community and surrounding areas to know that the KRRAS, along with other shelters across the state and nation, are currently slammed with animal intake and being forced to euthanize for space, which is hard on the employees. This problem, they said, can be solved by people becoming more involved — donating to the shelter, adopting and/or fostering animals, volunteering at the shelter, spaying and neutering animals and being more responsible pet owners.

“Yes, we are euthanizing for space. You think just your 'one more' to the shelter won’t matter, it does and takes the space of one that’s been there longer that will now have to be euthanized for it to have a place,” the statement said.

From 10 a.m.-11:40 a.m. on July 13 alone, the statement said, KRRAS took in 35 animals.

“We are short-staffed here, we are over capacity, we’re tired mentally and physically yet the public just keeps bringing more and more. Everyone always want to blame the shelters when they end up having to euthanize for space, I can promise you almost all shelters I know never want to do that and dread it more then anything. But the public just doesn’t seem to think the problem is a community one,” said the KRRAS.

The biggest way to stop this issue, KRRAS officials said, is to spay and neuter pets.

“If you aren’t spaying and neutering, you are part of the problem,” the statement said..

The KRRAS said to schedule a drop off, message the shelter on Facebook or leave a message on their machine.

The KRRAS, said officials, has a low cost spay and neuter program, as well as a “Spay it Forward” program to take puppies in and spay the mother dog for free. For more information about these programs, call 606-634-2533.

Adoption fees for the KRRAS are $125 for dogs and puppies, and $35 for cats and kittens. To foster or adopt animals, the shelter has applications online and in the shelter.

Adoption applications can be found at:

• https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/KRAS/Dog

• https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/KRAS/Cat.

If you can't adopt but want to foster, please fill out a foster application, which can be found at:

• https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/KRAS/Dog

• https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/KRAS/Cat.