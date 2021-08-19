For months the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter has been facing severe overpopulation. To try and control the numbers of animals being taken in, shelter staff has been scheduling visits for different rescue groups to come and take animals to different shelters. Last week, on Aug. 11, another rescue transported a load of puppies from Hazard to Atlantic City, N.J.

“For the past three months we have been so full at the shelter that we’ve been trying to find rescues outside of our normal rescues which are full,” said Allie Mullins, KRRAS manager. “We really don’t have a set limit, but I would say our full capacity would be probably 130 dogs and pups and right now we’re probably looking at 200 in the shelter.”

According to Tammy Noble, chairman of the board of the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, the KRRAS is probably up to 40-50 percent above capacity right now.

“They’re coming in at a lot larger rate that what we’re getting them out at,” said Noble. “Our shelter has been more or less what you would call a state of emergency on overpopulation. We have tried and used all of our resources that we possibly have trying to move the animals out to rescues and to places where they can find forever homes. We’ve tried diligently every day to get out to anyone who possibly could.”

KRRAS staff, said Noble, has been seeing an increase in intake numbers as have several other rescues across the nation, including the rescues the shelter typically rely on. Due to this, said Noble, KRRAS has been trying to find ways to control the population.

“The shelter is — it’s unbelievable how overcrowded it is right now and the only way to get these animals out alive is either through rescue or adoption. We’re just having a really, really tough time,” said Noble. “We can’t keep piling them on top of each other, we have to control them. The only other way is to euthanize. That’s hard mentally on all of us. It’s devastating on the employees. It’s not the avenue we want to go, but sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do.”

In an attempt to prevent euthanizing animals, KRRAS was able to transport 13 puppies to Atlantic City through a volunteer flight by Amelia Air last week.

“We have several rescues that we work with. We have a large rescue transport that we work with every two weeks. The goal with this rescue was to give us a little relief in between large transports,” said Noble.

Noble said much of the overpopulation can be contributed to a lack of pet owners spaying and neutering their pets, as well as a large amount of people returning their animals taken in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of the problem is with COVID, the shutdown being over and opening back up, a lot of people that was working from home that had adopted pets they’re returning them,” said Noble, stating that rescues across the nation are becoming full and can’t take as many animals in from shelters because they are full of returned animals. “If the owners would have them spayed and neutered it would be the answer to the entire situation. You can’t rescue and you can’t adopt your way out of a pet overpopulation,” she said. “God has always taken care of our shelter and our population so that’s where we’re looking to now because it’s above what we can do as humans.”

Noble said the KRRAS is always open to the public’s help. If anyone is interested in helping the KRRAS, Noble said the best ways are to spay and neuter pets; foster or adopt animals from the shelter; donate cleaning supplies and other items; and volunteer time. For more information, visit the KRRAS Facebook page.