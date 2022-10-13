The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has recently received $50,000 in disaster relief funds from two national animal welfare non-profit organizations after the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Two $25,000 grants from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities were awarded to the KRRAS and will be used to help the KRRAS pay for caring for hundreds of animals that were lost and/or surrendered after the severe flooding which left at least 39 people dead and thousands without homes. Located in Hazard, KRRAS is a non-profit organization that provides shelter to stray and surrendered dogs and cats from Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher counties.
In the first few days after the flooding, KRRAS’ three employees operated the animal shelter without power or running water, providing care to over 250 animals. Animal rescue groups including the Kentucky Humane Society and Starfish Animal Rescue (Chicago area) transported out adoptable cats and dogs that had been at KRRAS before the storms to make room for incoming lost and surrendered pets. This allowed KRRAS to extend stray-holds for stray pets from five days to 30 days to give owners sufficient time to find pets lost because of the storms.
In the weeks since the flooding, KRRAS has cared for over 1,000 animals, worked to reunite lost pets with their families, distributed free pet food and supplies to families sheltering in place and provided adoption and transports out of unclaimed and surrendered animals. They did this with the on-ground assistance of outside groups including the Humane Society of the United States, ASPCA, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Animal Disaster Relief Coalition.
“We are so grateful for Petco Love’s and PetSmart Charities’ support, as caring for so many needy animals far exceeded our normal budget,” said Allie Mullins, manager at KRRAS. “These disaster relief grants will help Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter pay for additional staffing, veterinary care and shelter improvements so we can be here for local animals as our community continues to heal.”