Recently, officials of the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) have been thankful for the success of their Recovery Cell outreach, which celebrated its two-year anniversary in October. KRRJ piloted the program two years ago with female inmates, then expanded to include males as well. The outreach, made possible through a partnership with Primary Care Centers, is dedicated to inmates who are interested in seeking help with substance abuse. The outreach, said officials, offers the inmates a chance to experience and learn about treatment centers before ever going to one.

“This was done because we see a need to help people,” said KRRJ Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer. “We’re seeing way too many overdose deaths in the community, we’re seeing way too many people without hope, our homeless population is picking up, so I think it’s a responsibility of us to try to help in every way we can. If it’s just small steps to get one or two people where they need to be (it still makes a difference).”

Brewer said most jails do not foster a very hopeful environment, but KRRJ is trying to adapt and be what the inmates need to change their ways.

“Jail is a place that is hopeless. These gray walls kind of represent just a place of no hope. We try to make it more hopeful,” said Brewer. The Recovery Cells, he said, used to have graffiti, racial slurs and names of snitches and deputies who were being threatened. “It bothered me because this is what we are fostering, this negative environment.”

KRRJ cleaned the cell out and made it into one of the Recovery Cells, which are now decorated with posters of educational information and motivational messages for inmates in the outreach.

“It’s turned into an environment that is safe for them to talk about problems,” said Brewer. “Jail is not about that. Jail is a place of being cold, being hard, no hope.”

The Recovery Cells, he said, give hope to inmates.

“That’s the new way of looking at corrections for a small jail, that’s truly what we should be doing. Whether we ever get to that point of being able to truly do that I don’t know, but that’s my goal,” said Brewer, stating that he wants KRRJ to be a place that will help the inmates remain sober and give them an environment to discuss and understand their problems so they change their ways on the outside. “When you’re dealing with addicts you don’t always get the results you want but if you just plant the seed and get them started somewhere, hopefully something you said (will help).

“This environment is not treatment. It’s not designed to be treatment, but we need to adjust it where we’re treating the people that can be treated,” said Brewer. “We have to get a different narrative about ourselves, about what we do and how we view our jobs.”

Typically, said Brewer, the jail usually has approximately 16-20 people in the cells at a time. The Recovery Cell outreach currently has 13 in the men’s cell and 14 in the women’s cell, and the jail has open spots for the male cell, he said.

KRRJ, he said, will continue to work with Primary Care to encourage inmates to make better choices.