Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) have continued to monitor cases within the inmate population, and have taken several measures to mitigate risks of spreading COVID-19 within the jail.

KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer said that on Aug. 3, the KRRJ began sending their COVID-19 tests to a third party testing site. Since then, Brewer said, the jail has sent 196 tests and 36 have been positive so far.

In an effort to contain the virus, Brewer said that when an inmate tests positive the jail treats anyone who has been in contact with that individual.

“If one comes back positive on a rapid (test) we test everyone in the cell that's been exposed to that person,” said Brewer. Currently, he said, the KRRJ has 16 positive inmates but are treating 54 inmates because of this policy.

Additionally, Brewer said, the KRRJ still uses designated cells to keep inmates quarantined 10-14 days when being booked. The jail staff offers cleaning carts three times a day and consistently cleans common areas, he said.

Another measure Brewer said he believes has helped KRRJ is the placement of UV lights in the duct work to kill germs.

“We've added UV light into our heating and air system so the air the inmates are breathing is clean air,” said Brewer. “I believe it's helped.”

Brewer said all inmates and employees of KRRJ have been encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Since we've had COVID in our jail we've actually had five employees test positive, three of which were vaccinated and two that were not vaccinated,” said Brewer. KRRJ, he said, has had several opportunities for inmates to become vaccinated but only around 30 percent have chosen to do so. Brewer said he plans to offer another opportunity soon and encourages employees and inmates to get vaccinated.

KRRJ, said Brewer, has done a good job so far of managing cases.

“We've been successful. Obviously with the numbers I think we've done really well. COVID is here, it's here to stay for a while and we're going to be dealing with COVID cases for a while,” said Brewer. “We've not had any hospitalizations and we've not had any deaths that linked to COVID at the jail.”

Brewer said although the jail is doing everything it can to monitor the cases, he understands family members of inmates may have concerns and said they are welcome to contact him during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. “If there is a family member that is concerned about their loved one in jail they can call me,” said Brewer.

To speak with KRRJ officials, call, (606) 436-4032.