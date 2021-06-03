Today, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail confirmed that Jody Eversole, 35, of Combs, an inmate of the KRRJ who escaped custody last month, was located and apprehended. Eversole, said officials, escaped on May 13 and was returned to custody on June 3.
According to court documents, Eversole is facing charges of serving parole violation warrant, giving officers false identifying information, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband.
For more details, pick up a copy of next week's Hazard Herald.