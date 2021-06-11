Last week, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail said Jody Eversole, 35, of Combs, an inmate of the KRRJ who escaped custody last month, was located and apprehended.
Eversole, officials said, escaped from KRRJ custody on May 13 and was apprehended on June 3.
According to officials with the KRRJ, Eversole escaped from the Hazard ARH around 2:20 a.m. on May 13. Eversole, said officials, overpowered a deputy by punching him in the face and was able to flee the scene. At the time of the incident, KRRJ officials said, Eversole was uncuffed and unshackled, which was against KRRJ policies. An internal investigation was launched into the matter, said KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer.
Brewer said Eversole was located on Ky. 15 last week and was brought back into custody.
Eversole, said KRRJ officials, was a state inmate due to get out in September and was originally facing charges of violating parole, giving officers false identifying information, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband, but could now potentially be facing additional time.
Eversole is currently lodged in the KRRJ.