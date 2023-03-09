Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail are expressing interest in expanding the number and quality of available substance abuse programs. County officials said they are looking into the possibility of helping to fund the expansion in the future.

The issue was discussed at the March 6 special meeting of the Perry County Fiscal Court.

KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer said some of the staff of the KRRJ have been touring other jails and behavioral facilities in an attempt to gain information and insight about their substance abuse programs. The tours, he said, have been helpful and have shown a lot of potential in expanding the available services at the KRRJ.

“One of the things that we’re looking at with the jail is over the course of time jails have the opioid crisis and other things going on. We’ve seen the need for enhancing our programs that the jail offers,” said Brewer.

KRRJ is a class D facility, said Brewer, and it currently has a MRT program (Moral Reconation Therapy) that includes MRT mentor, MRT anger management, parenting and “thinking for good” classes. The number of inmates interested in this program, he said, is more than the jail can handle right now.

“Those classes are full. One of the things we lack at the jail at this time is space,” Brewer said. “We actually have 42 inmates that are waiting to be placed in programming that we just don’t have the space for or the teachers for at this time.”

Additionally, Brewer said, KRRJ partners with Primary Care Center for the Recovery Cells, which currently has 28 participants but could easily double that number if they had more room.

“We are just limited on what we can do due to the size of our jail,” Brewer said, stating that the KRRJ is a 135-bed facility but is currently holding around 285-290 individuals.

Expanding the available substance abuse programs at KRRJ is an opportunity to educate inmates and make a difference, which could lead to fewer people coming into jail, said Brewer.

“One of the things that I’d like to see for the jail is that we gain a substance abuse program that’s recognized by the state,” said Brewer. “Our folks are sent to other jails to get substance abuse programming.”

He said he wants to get a program that will allow the KRRJ inmates to stay here in Perry County for help in treatment.

“You increase the less likelihood of someone re-offending if they are able to get their GED,” Brewer said. “If you get them ready for treatment while they’re in jail they’re less likely to leave their rehab centers.”

KRRJ Jailer Minor Allen said expanding the jail’s substance abuse programs would increase workforce of the area and that the benefits would be seen for years to come.

“These are our people that’s incarcerated out there and not everybody that’s in jail is a bad person. They’ve made mistakes and they need help and they need guidance and somebody to take the lead on that, and I think what our facility could do if we went in that direction would be a change of the game for us,” said Allen. “It’s an investment not only in our future but in our people as well. I think it’s the right path to go (down).”

To aid in the expansion of the jail’s substance abuse programs, officials are considering using some of the county’s opioid settlement funding for the KRRJ.

“We’ve been talking about and visiting expanding the substance abuse program,” said Perry County Judge-Executive. “We’re looking at potentially down the road using some of our opioid settlement funds to expand that and to try to get the inmates more help/ We don’t have expertise; we’re a holding facility.”

He said the jail serves its purpose for some acts within the community but the opioid epidemic is large and requires more resources and assistance than the county jail is currently able to provide.

To expand the jail’s substance abuse program, Alexander said, the county and KRRJ have been working together to discuss the construction of a separate facility connected to the jail. This, he said, would help with expanding the substance abuse programs and help with the jail population

“We’re not looking at building a bigger jail,” Alexander said. “We’re looking more at classroom space, substance abuse programs as we look at the expansion. What that would do is it would get that population out of the current jail facility and in more of — it would still be a jail facility, it would still be locked down — but there would be more classroom space for the participants to participate at. It would be a total separate facility. It would be built adjacent to it, but it would be a total separate facility from the jail itself.”