Recently, officials at the Kentucky River Regional Jail have been partnering with Arts Connect Eastern Kentucky (ACEky), a collaboration between Eastern Kentucky artists who work with people in recovery centers and jails, to teach inmates of the Recovery Cells new skills through art, and show them that change is possible.

Brenda Richardson, coordinator ACEky, said she and her team members bring art materials and supplies to the jails and recovery centers then show the inmates or participants how to make the projects.

Richardson said that in Perry County, the Recovery Cell female inmates will be learning to crochet scarves with yarn for the homeless and the male inmates will be making clay mobiles out of spoil.

Spoil, she said, is the stuff that comes from the ground with coal and is left behind when coal is carried away. “Before we learned to pack it down to keep it in place, spoil slid down Appalachian mountainsides, polluted water, destroyed trees and homes and sometimes even killed people. We had to learn that ripped-up spoil is a miraculous growing medium for trees before we could see it as being anything other than a problem. But in fact, nothing-but-a-problem spoil was also always miraculous stuff,” said Richardson.

Spoil, said Richardson, is symbolic to many of the inmates because they relate to being seen as problematic but their journey in recovery helps them change. “I saw them cry as spoil helped them see themselves beyond all that had brought them there, including their addictions to alcohol or drugs. That group of women and their reaction to spoil continues to inspire me and to continue finding ways to bring the arts to people in jails and recovery centers,” said Richardson.

In addition to that, she said, the female KRRJ inmates will be learning to crochet scarves with yarn for the homeless.

In the spring of 2021, a group of men in the Kentucky River Regional Jail men’s Recovery Cell initiated a really special project, she said. Many were parents, and worried about not being able to be with their children, said Richardson. One man in particular voiced concern about his son who was struggling to shoulder an unfamiliar load of responsibilities without his father, she said.

“One thing that can be overlooked about people in jail and recovery centers is that they worry about their children like any loving parent does, and being without them is a tremendous grief. The idea of punishing the children of incarcerated parents didn’t feel at all good to any of us that day,” said Richardson.

Richardson said she spoke with the inmates to find a way to reach out to children from the jails. The men had been working with donated clay from mine-site spoil that has its own special properties — it is white and high-firing. Some of the men were hunters, some were loggers, all were familiar with the woods, she said. “What if we make something that will teach children about the specialness of spoil, of spoil-clay and of the Appalachian Forest? What if we donate it to school systems to be circulated among classrooms?”

Richardson said Marcus Lindon, a teacher in the KRRJ men’s Recovery Cell, asked KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer to come in and hear out their thinking. Brewer, said Richardson, thought it was a splendid idea and the Spoil-Clay Mobiles Project was born.

During this project, participants cut the leaves from hand-cleaned, hand-pressed spoil-clay, most often with sharpened pencils, and inscribed the name of the tree on the back. The leaves are bisque-fired, then glazed before firing again, she said. Collapsible stands were made from PVC pipe to enable participants to hang the leaves from pieces of Kentucky River driftwood. Donated mobiles come with a key coordinating each tree represented with its classification and something about its history in the shaping of our culture and our nation.

ACEky artist Jonathan Clark said the spoil clay mobile he helps participants make and assemble are very educational.

Pieces are hand built from the clay’s craggy beginning. It is soaked in water, sieved more than once, broken down and molded over and over like the pilgrimage of the human spirit. A spoil-clay mobile can certainly teach children about the Appalachian Forest and its history, and it can do more,” said Clark. “The journey of spoil-clay can teach us all something about what it means to look in order to see, and about how important it is to be seen beyond any bad choices we make and any circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Teachers and school administrators who want to participate in the Spoil-Clay Mobiles Project may do so by contacting Brenda Richardson through, aceky.org.