Recently, Arnold Combs, 26, of Bonnyman, an inmate at the Kentucky River Regional Jail, completed and passed his GED test. KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer said this is the first time an inmate has successfully completed the testing program since Brewer started.
“It meant a lot to be able to get that young man to be able to test,” said Brewer. “He's a very smart young man. It meant a lot to give him a tool that whenever he leaves jail that hopefully he'll be able to fall on that GED and be able to get a job or further his education.”
Brewer said he believes sometimes a lot of the inmates aren't prepared academically or don't have the opportunity to pursue the testing, so he was pleased that there was a successful case. “To see one person succeed, it gives life to it so they can see it can be done,” said Brewer, explaining that Combs’s successful passing of the GED will hopefully inspire other inmates to pursue it.
Combs said that, prior to this, he had completed his education up to the 11th grade before dropping out of school. Since then, he said, he had considered the possibility of taking the test, but didn’t pursue it until the program was offered at the jail.
“I'd considered it before, but never really tried to get it until they started offering the program up here (at KRRJ),” said Combs. “It was easy, but I was a little nervous about it."
Completing and passing the test, said Combs, has meant a lot to him.
“My mom always wanted me to get it, and she passed away before I came in here, so she'd be proud if she were here to see me do it,” said Combs.
Upon completion of his sentence, Combs said he plans to enroll in vocational school at Hazard Community and Technical College and study auto mechanics.
