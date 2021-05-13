Officials with the Kentucky River Regional have confirmed that early this morning, May 13, an inmate escaped custody.
According to the KRRJ, KRRJ inmate Jody Eversole escaped from the Hazard ARH around 2:20 a.m. Eversole, officials said, overpowered a deputy and was able to flee the scene.
To report information regarding Eversole's location, please contact the Kentucky River Regional Jail at, (606) 436-4032, or call a local law enforcement agency.
More details will be available in next week's Hazard Herald.