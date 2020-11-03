Today, Nov. 3, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail confirmed that an inmate has died while in custody.
“We have an inmate that passed away this morning. He was in a cell by himself,” said Major Adam Dials, with KRRJ. The inmate was announced deceased at approximately 5:20 a.m. this morning by the Perry County Coroner, said Dials. The cause of death is unknown at this time, he said, and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.
The identity of the inmate will be released later, along with more information, said Dials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.