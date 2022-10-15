Golden Glen Hale, president of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a retired teacher from Knott County, signed a proclamation to celebrate retired teachers during the organization's Aug. 22 meeting. During the meeting, Hale proclaimed Oct. 17-21, 2022 as Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week.

In Perry County, city officials gathered with representatives of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and signed a local proclamation to honor and recognize the work of retired teachers of this area. Retired teachers from both the Hazard Independent School district and the Perry County School district were in attendance.

Within the proclamation, the KRTA stated that Kentucky's retired teachers have done many good deeds for the state, including: devoting their careers to the education and training of thousand of Kentucky's youth; retraining and/or providing primary educational opportunities to hundreds of adults in the state who for one reason or other had fallen behind in the formal education needed for job and social skills; and rendering valuable services in diverse leadership roles in their communities and institutions throughout their careers and continuing to render such services as retirees. Additionally, the KRTA said retired teachers deserve to be celebrated for these actions and more, because of what they represent.

Kentucky's retired teachers, the proclamation said , represents the profession, which is given the basic responsibility for launching the careers of state and national leaders and for laying the foundation for the welfare of all members of our society; represent a tremendous pool of experience and training which remains dedicated to the betterment of society everywhere; and they represent a loyal, patriotic and concerned citizenry, which provided a dedicated and dependable support to the leaders in our communities, state and nation.

In addition to these actions, the KRTA's proclamation claims that Kentucky's retired teachers have toiled ceaselessly to improve the quality of life in the state and nation “too often in less than adequate circumstances and for less than adequate pay.”

Vivian Carter, a retired teacher from the Hazard Independent School district, said the Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week is a good time to notice the activities held by retired teachers across the state, as well as recognize all their contributions to their communities. Throughout the state, retired teachers will be celebrating Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week with activities such as proclamation signings, planting trees, donating books, hosting an event for currently active teachers, organizing special community service projects, marching in local parades and hanging banners in their downtown areas.

“I want the world to know we're not put out to pasture; we are still productive citizens,” said Carter.

Hazard Mayor Donald Happy Mobelini, who also serves as the principal of Hazard High School, said the local schools have dedicated staff even after they retire. Mobelini said he has been with the school system for several years and has enjoyed his time, but said he plans to retire in June 2023. “I think I've had the best life in the world with this school system,” he said.

Kentucky's 2014 General Assembly honored Kentucky retired teachers by recognizing the third week of October as Kentucky Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week. The KRTA, said officials, have continued that tradition in honor of the state's retired educators.

This year, Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week will be celebrated from Oct. 17-21.

The next meeting of the Upper KY River Retired Teachers Association is scheduled for Oct. 18 at the LKLP building on Roy Campbell Drive in Hazard. This will be the organization's fall conference.