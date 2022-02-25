Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Feb. 18 that eleven telecommunicators representing six posts across the commonwealth have graduated from the KSP Telecommunications Academy. Among the graduates were two Perry County individuals, Ryan Cox and Cameron Brown.

“Telecommunicators are crucial to the commonwealth. I have witnessed this first-hand during the recent tornadoes and winter storms that impacted our communities. There is no doubt that these newest telecommunicators will be heroes behind the headset when our citizens need them most,” said Gov. Beshear.

The graduates of Class 19 received 160 hours of instruction over four weeks. Major training areas included legal liability, limits of telecommunicator authority, telecommunicator’s role in public safety, interpersonal communications, customer service, combating stress, ethics and confidentiality, responder safety, basic fire dispatch, state emergency operation plans, criminal justice information systems, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid training, emergency medical dispatch and special needs callers.

During the academy, graduates were required to successfully process scripted calls for service and demonstrate proficiency in obtaining pertinent information, dispatching responders, providing emergency medical dispatch if needed, and correctly documenting information from the call for assistance. The training concluded with a computer simulation system that simulates their work environment in the radio room.

“Telecommunicators at state police posts provide a link and a lifeline for the public to vital emergency services,” said KSP Telecommunications Training Instructor Jason Long. “They are the unseen, but often heard, first responders to any incident and provide lifesaving information at a moment’s notice,” he continued.

Class 19 graduates and their assigned posts include: Logan Smith, Post 2, Madisonville; Pamela English, Post 2, Madisonville; Matthew Ray, Post 2, Madisonville; Darrie Parker, Post 2, Madisonville; Jordan Thronson, Post 4, Elizabethtown; Mary Owens, Post 9, Pikeville; Abbie Carden, Post 9, Pikeville; Erik Lefevers, Post 10, Harlan; Ryan Cox, Post 13, Hazard; Cameron Brown, Post 13, Hazard; and Payeton Fish, Post 16, Henderson.

The Post 13 graduates of the 19th KSP Telecommunications Academy included Ryan Cox and Cameron Brown. Cox is a graduate of Breathitt County High School and Hazard Community and Technical College. He is the son of Jeanna and Gywin Cox. Brown is a graduate of Perry County Central High School. He is the son of Dirby Brown and Angela Dials.

“I’m proud of our two graduates,” said Post 13 Commander Captain Jennifer Sandlin. “They are fulfilling critical positions at Post 13 and are vital to ensure we meet the needs of our communities,” she said.

After each class, the “Charlotte Tanner Valedictorian Award” is presented to the graduate who earned the highest class GPA and demonstrated extraordinary effort during the KSP Telecommunications Academy. The award is named in honor of the founder of the KSP telecommunications program, Charlotte Tanner, who served the commonwealth for more than 50 years as a telecommunicator, radio room supervisor and instructor. This year’s Charlotte Tanner Valedictorian Award has been awarded to Darrie Parker, of Post 2, with a grade point average of 99.67 percent.

To apply for a telecommunicator position with KSP, visit, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/careers/telecommunicators/, or contact the KSP post nearest to you for more information.