Last week, according to Kentucky State Police, a man died following an argument at a residence in the Jeff community of Perry County.
Trooper Jody Sims, of KSP Post 13, said that, at approximately 1 a.m., June 11, troopers, along with deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call at a residence on Ky. 7 in the Jeff community reporting a fight that had involved gunfire.
The initial investigation, said Trooper Sims, determined that Johnny Newman went to the residence of Gary McQueen on Ky.7 and the two became involved in an argument. During the altercation, Newman allegedly armed himself with a baseball bat and knife and approached McQueen in a threatening manner, said Sims. McQueen, who had a firearm in his possession, then shot Newman, Sims said. Newman was pronounced deceased at the scene by Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs.
Sims said little is known about Newman or the investigation at this time. Newman, said Sims, had previous addresses in Lexington and in Perry County. Additionally, said Sims, there is currently no known cause of what started the argument or how the two individuals knew each other. Interviews will be done to determine these factors as the investigation continues, said Sims.
“There are some blanks they've got to fill in,” he said.
An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. Investigators consulted with the Perry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office concerning initial details and were advised to present the case to the Perry County Grand Jury when the investigation allows. No charges have been made at this time. Det. Brandon Thomas with KSP Post 13 is leading this investigation.
