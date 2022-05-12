A Perry County man was arrested on several charges, including felony assault, after Kentucky State Police responded to a crash in Hazard.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Megan Thomas, on May, KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a call reporting that there was a head-on collision in Hazard.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Thomas found that there were two vehicles involved and the driver of one vehicle, Trey Higgins, 26, of Happy Hill Lane, Viper, told her that he had only had one beer to drink about 15 minutes before getting behind the wheel of his truck.
Higgins, the citation said, told officers that he had crossed the center line of the roadway due to “something jumping out in front of him.”
Thomas wrote that Higgins had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and appeared intoxicated. Higgins complied with a request to perform field sobriety tests and submitted to a breath test that showed he had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, according to the citation.
An open container of beer, Thomas wrote, was found in Higgins’ vehicle.
Higgins was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of DUI, second-degree assault and a traffic charge.