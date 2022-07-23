A Perry County man was arrested on several charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he was caught stealing copper from a residence that had recently burned.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Isaac Whitaker, on July 13, he was assigned to respond to Stacyville Lane at Jeff to a residence that had recently burned. The owners, the citation said, had reported they had caught a man stealing copper from the remains of the residence.
Upon arrival, the citation said, the suspect, identified as Brian Feltner, 49, of Freeman Lane, Hazard, was still on the property, apologizing to the owners. Further, the citation said, Feltner told the owners that he had taken copper from the residence earlier in the day, received $100 for it and had come back to get more.
Feltner was placed under arrest, Whitaker wrote, at which time the trooper found a small. baggie containing marijuana and a prescription drug.
Feltner was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.