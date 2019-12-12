Kentucky State Police Post 13 has had several events this December focusing on helping those in need in the community. These include events such as Cram the Cruiser and Shop with a Cop, that offer help to individuals and families during the holiday season. Public Affairs Officer Master Trooper Jody Sims said that those at KSP post 13 love the opportunity to serve the community.
On Dec. 4, KSP Post 13 partnered with the Hazard and Whitesburg locations of Long John Silver’s to hold the Dine to Donate event. Through this event, a percentage of proceeds from both restaurants were donated to the KSPPA District 13 to support their annual Shop with a Trooper event. Simms said that approximately 78 children from Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry counties participated in the Shop With A Trooper event on Friday, Dec. 6.
On Dec. 7, KSP partnered with the Food City in Hazard for the annual Cram the Cruiser event, which focuses on collecting food items for local food pantries.
“We partnered the last two years with Food City here in Hazard to assist us with this event,” said Sims. “We’ve got food items and several monetary donations, we can’t thank all these kind hearted folks enough for their donations to us.”
He added that each year he’s amazed at the generosity the community displays through donations to events like Cram the Cruiser.
“It’s just amazing the heart people here have for each other,” said Sims.
The food donations and more than $1,000 were raised and donated to the new food pantry at the Hazard Police Department.
“It is an honor and blessing for Kentucky State Police Post 13 and KSPPA Chapter 13 to be able to participate in programs like Cram the Cruiser and Shop with a Trooper,” Sims said. “To have a hand in assisting those in need, especially children, is why we are troopers. Without the help of the great people and businesses in this area, we would not be able to carry out these events and offer assistance to our neighbors. To everyone who has offered food items, money or supported other fundraising events that support these programs, we say ‘Thank you, and we appreciate your support from the bottom of our hearts.’”
