Kentucky State Police posts across the state once again showed their support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY) by hosting the “Cover the Cruiser” fundraising event at locations across the commonwealth.

On Thursday, April 28, KSP Post 13 parked a cruiser in front of the Hazard Walmart and troopers encouraged people passing by to cover the cruiser with custom SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of one dollar, which will go directly to SOKY. Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization has been serving the needs of our athletes and their families since 1970 and welcomes 11,300 athletes in Kentucky.

This fundraising event began in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSP Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart said the KSP is always willing and eager to help the SOKY and similar organizations that benefit the communities they serve in. “The Kentucky State Police always wants to be a part of anything to do with the Special Olympics. Organizations like that, they do so much good for the communities,” said Gayheart, explaining that he feels it is important to support those organization's efforts because it allows participating individuals to show their talents and have confidence in themselves.

The community, said Gayheart, always shows support and helps rally for the cause.

“We do a lot of different types of fundraising events mainly for the kids,” said Gayheart. Once people see what the fundraiser is for, he said, “they donate without hesitation.”

Gayheart said the event was a successful one, and the KSP appreciates all the support shown by the community.

“It was a major success this year. We were able to raise just shy of $1,000 to benefit the Special Olympics of Kentucky,” said Gayheart. “On behalf of Post 13, we thank everybody that came out and showed support and donated.”

For more information about the “Cover the Cruiser” campaign, visit, http://soky.org/coverthecruiser/.