For more than a week, officials with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 have been encouraging community members to consider participating in ‘Cram the Cruiser’ by donating non-perishable food items to help feed Kentucky families in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 4, KSP Post 13 set up in front of the Hazard Walmart as the final push for the campaign.
‘Cram the Cruiser’ is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 KSP posts, and the collected food is distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches and other organizations. Throughout the food drive, which began on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and ended on Monday, Dec. 6, troopers were staged at grocery and retail stores accepting items including canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili, spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices. Food items were also accepted at local post locations.
“The Cram the Cruiser event is about raising operational food items to donate to needy families. The good thing about this program is that all the food that’s donated will stay right here in our communities and go right to our neighbors and our people that are suffering from hunger, especially during the holiday season,” said Trooper Matt Gayheart, of KSP Post 13.
The collected food in Perry County, said Gayheart, will be donated to a local food pantry and will be distributed to local families in need.