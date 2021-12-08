On Friday, Dec. 3, troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to Perry County Central High School in regards to an assault complaint that occurred during a girls’ high school basketball game.
An arrest warrant for Brent Lynch was issued by Perry County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The warrant is for fourth-degree assault. During an altercation between players during the game, it is alleged that Lynch, who is also part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School, assaulted a juvenile female.
Troopers are currently attempting to locate Lynch and serve the active arrest warrant. Lynch is also the current elected sheriff of Owsley County. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.