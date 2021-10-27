On Wednesday, Oct. 27, at approximately 3:42 A.M, Kentucky State Police Post 13 received a call in reference to a missing male subject in the Browns Fork community of Perry County.
Troopers responded to the scene and started a missing person’s investigation. It was reported that Bradley Garwood, 22, of Hazard, left walking on foot out of Browns Fork. Garwood was last seen wearing a heavy brown jacket, gray pants and green rubber boots.
Garwood has several mental health issues, including PTSD and anxiety. If you have any information in reference to his whereabouts, you are urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069.